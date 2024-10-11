Working Visit of Mr Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Research Foundation, to Japan, 6 to 11 October 2024

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat has concluded his working visit to Japan.

In Tokyo, DPM Heng had a wide-ranging and warm meeting with Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa, where they reaffirmed the strong bilateral ties between both countries, and discussed avenues to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields. DPM Heng also had productive discussions with Japanese financial institutions, companies, research institutes and universities, to deepen partnership between Singapore and Japan as we tackle common challenges and explore new opportunities in the areas of sustainable finance, artificial intelligence, science and technology, and entrepreneurship.

In Nagoya, DPM Heng presided over the official launch of the National University of Singapore’s BLOCK71 NAGOYA at STATION Ai. BLOCK71 NAGOYA will serve as an incubator for ideas, and help start-ups in Singapore explore new opportunities and build new partnerships in Japan.

DPM Heng also met Aichi Governor Omura Hideaki at his invitation. They noted the strong economic cooperation between both sides, and jointly welcomed the launch of BLOCK71 NAGOYA.

DPM Heng will depart Japan for Singapore today.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

11 OCTOBER 2024