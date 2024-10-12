St. Albans Barracks // Aggravated Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2007362
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 10/11/2024 at 1529
INCIDENT LOCATION: School St. Enosburg
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: Rene Robitaille
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VICTIM: Christopher Gagne
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 11, 2024 at 1529 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from Christopher Gagne advising that he was shot with a Beebe Gun by his neighbor, Rene Robitaille. Investigation and statements led to Robitaille being placed under arrest for Aggravated Assault. Robitaille was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on October 14, 2024 at 1300 hours
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/14/2024 at 1300
COURT: Franklin County
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 524 5993
