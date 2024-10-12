St. Albans Barracks // Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 24A2007362 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Boudreau STATION: St. Albans CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: 10/11/2024 at 1529 INCIDENT LOCATION: School St. Enosburg VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: Rene Robitaille AGE: 42 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VICTIM: Christopher Gagne AGE: 35 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 11, 2024 at 1529 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from Christopher Gagne advising that he was shot with a Beebe Gun by his neighbor, Rene Robitaille. Investigation and statements led to Robitaille being placed under arrest for Aggravated Assault. Robitaille was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on October 14, 2024 at 1300 hours





COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: 10/14/2024 at 1300 COURT: Franklin County



Trooper Seth Boudreau Vermont State Police St. Albans Field Station 140 Fisher Pond Rd. St. Albans, VT 05478 802 524 5993

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.