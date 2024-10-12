Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2007362

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Boudreau                          

STATION:   St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 8025245993


DATE/TIME: 10/11/2024 at 1529

INCIDENT LOCATION: School St. Enosburg

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault


ACCUSED:  Rene Robitaille                                          

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT


VICTIM: Christopher Gagne

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 11, 2024 at 1529 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from Christopher Gagne advising that he was shot with a Beebe Gun by his neighbor, Rene Robitaille. Investigation and statements led to Robitaille being placed under arrest for Aggravated Assault. Robitaille was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on October 14, 2024 at 1300 hours




COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   10/14/2024 at 1300      

COURT: Franklin County

 



Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

