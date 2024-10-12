Governor and First Lady Justice name Shawn Ball a Distinguished West Virginian during Communities In Schools celebration
“Today, we honor Shawn Ball not just for his generous contributions, but for his unwavering commitment to uplifting our children. His dedication through the Communities In Schools program embodies the spirit of West Virginia, where we come together to support one another. It’s inspiring to see a leader who truly cares about the future of our youth, ensuring they have the resources and support they need to thrive.”
This year alone, Ball Toyota has donated over $650,000 to Communities In Schools to support students in need. These funds will help provide vital items like food, clothing, shoes, coats, and hygiene products in 248 schools across West Virginia. In the last three years, Ball Toyota has donated over $1 million to the program in total.
