Governor and First Lady Justice name Shawn Ball a Distinguished West Virginian during Communities In Schools celebration

“This award is the highest honor I can give as the Governor of West Virginia, and I’m proud to present it to Shawn Ball, a man who is making a huge impact on our Communities In Schools program,” Gov. Justice said. “When people like Shawn step up and make a difference for our kids, they become heroes in my book. It’s so important because Communities In Schools reaches over 119,000 students in about 280 schools. The stories our CIS staff and supporters share will truly touch your soul. So, supporting this program should be one of our state’s top priorities. We had to surprise him because I don’t think he would have accepted it otherwise—that’s just how selfless he is when it comes to awards. To top it off, his kids delivered it to him. It doesn’t get much better than that.” “Today, we honor Shawn Ball not just for his generous contributions, but for his unwavering commitment to uplifting our children. His dedication through the Communities In Schools program embodies the spirit of West Virginia, where we come together to support one another. It’s inspiring to see a leader who truly cares about the future of our youth, ensuring they have the resources and support they need to thrive.” This year alone, Ball Toyota has donated over $650,000 to Communities In Schools to support students in need. These funds will help provide vital items like food, clothing, shoes, coats, and hygiene products in 248 schools across West Virginia. In the last three years, Ball Toyota has donated over $1 million to the program in total.

