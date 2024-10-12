Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,172 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,167 in the last 365 days.

Governor and First Lady Justice celebrate Park Middle School’s 100th anniversary, deliver $234,000 for new upgrades

The check presentation coincided with the school’s 100th anniversary celebration where former students from the last century visited and toured the historic building.

Originally opened in 1924 as Woodrow Wilson High School, the school transitioned to Park Junior High in the 1960s before becoming Park Middle School in the early 2000s.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor and First Lady Justice celebrate Park Middle School’s 100th anniversary, deliver $234,000 for new upgrades

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more