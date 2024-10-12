Governor and First Lady Justice celebrate Park Middle School’s 100th anniversary, deliver $234,000 for new upgrades

The check presentation coincided with the school’s 100th anniversary celebration where former students from the last century visited and toured the historic building. Originally opened in 1924 as Woodrow Wilson High School, the school transitioned to Park Junior High in the 1960s before becoming Park Middle School in the early 2000s.

