Oil well plugging contractors invited to pre-bid meeting Oct. 17

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, October 11 - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) invites interested contractors to attend an upcoming pre-bid meeting for well-plugging and site restoration projects funded under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and administered by the U.S. Department of Interior's Federal Orphan Wells Program.


These projects will be governed by two-year master contracts, with primary, secondary, and tertiary contracts designated within specific zones.


The pre-bid meeting will occur by Webex from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17. During the meeting, interested contractors will receive essential details on the bid submission process, contract terms and expectations, and project requirements.


IDNR encourages all interested contractors to get registered in BidBuy, the State of Illinois' online procurement gateway, at https://www.bidbuy.illinois.gov. There is no cost to register. Use the NIGP codes 962-96 and 962-61.


Webex log-in information for the pre-bid meeting will be provided through the BidBuy system. Questions can be directed to il.bidbuy@illinois.gov or 866-455-2897.

