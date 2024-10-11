Oil well plugging contractors invited to pre-bid meeting Oct. 17
SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, October 11 - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) invites interested contractors to attend an upcoming pre-bid meeting for well-plugging and site restoration projects funded under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and administered by the U.S. Department of Interior's Federal Orphan Wells Program.
These projects will be governed by two-year master contracts, with primary, secondary, and tertiary contracts designated within specific zones.
The pre-bid meeting will occur by Webex from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17. During the meeting, interested contractors will receive essential details on the bid submission process, contract terms and expectations, and project requirements.
