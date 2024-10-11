IDNR to allocate Sangchris Lake trapping permits

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, October 11 - A public drawing for the allocation of Sangchris Lake State Park trapping permits will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at the park office, 9898 Cascade Road, Rochester. Registration will begin at 10 a.m.





Two permits for two trapping zones will be allocated through the drawing procedure (the subimpoundment area is now included as another zone open to trapping). Two names will be allowed on each permit, and only the individuals listed will be allowed to trap. Trappers must be present to enter the drawing, and everyone who enters must have a current 2024-2025 trapping license in their possession.





Beginning Feb. 1, 2025, until the end of trapping season on March 31, 2025, the lake will open to statewide regulations, meaning any individual with a valid 2024-2025 trapping permit may trap beaver, muskrat and otter at the lake.





All who trap at the lake, including the drawing winner and partner, must go online to obtain a free windshield card permit for the site. Trappers will be required to report harvest/hunter trips online no later than Feb. 15 each year, or two weeks after the season closes for seasons ending after Feb. 1. Failure to report in this manner for two consecutive years will result in forfeiture of hunting privileges at this site for the following year.





For more information, call the site office at 217-498-9208 between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.