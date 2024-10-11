Suspect Wanted in a Fatal Shooting in Northeast
The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect in a fatal shooting in Northeast.
On Thursday, August 1, 2024, at approximately 7:51 p.m., officers responded to the Unit block of Tuckerman Street, Northeast for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and located one juvenile male shooting victim. The victim died at the scene. A short time later, a second shooting victim, an adult male, was located. The second victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The decedent has been identified as 14-year-old David Bailey of Northeast, D.C.
The suspect has been identified as 17-year-old Andre Chillous, of Northwest, D.C. He is currently wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, charging him as an adult, for First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated).
A photo of the suspect can be seen below:
Anyone who has knowledge of the whereabouts of this wanted person should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24118037
