MPD Searching for Retail Armed Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who robbed a store in Southeast, at gunpoint.

On Thursday, October 10, 2024, at approximately 1:34 p.m., a suspect entered a store and approached an employee in the 1300 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast. The suspect pointed a gun at the employee and took merchandise from the store. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/zyhr1x2iXNc

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24157226

###