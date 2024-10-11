California Supreme Court Rejects Bar Exam Alternative Proposal

(Subscription required) In an administrative order signed by all seven justices, the court said current law does not authorize the so-called portfolio bar exam, or PBE. The licensing alternative would have allowed law school graduates to demonstrate their professional competence through a program of supervised legal practice, graded work and at least one performance test in lieu of taking the bar exam.

