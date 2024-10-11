Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,176 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,174 in the last 365 days.

California Supreme Court Rejects Bar Exam Alternative Proposal

(Subscription required) In an administrative order signed by all seven justices, the court said current law does not authorize the so-called portfolio bar exam, or PBE. The licensing alternative would have allowed law school graduates to demonstrate their professional competence through a program of supervised legal practice, graded work and at least one performance test in lieu of taking the bar exam.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California Supreme Court Rejects Bar Exam Alternative Proposal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more