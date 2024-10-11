Weekly Traffic Update: October 11, 2024
Kasold Dr. northbound lane closed for utility work
Beginning October 14, crews from Evergy will close the northbound outside lane on Kasold Dr., south of Bob Billings Pkwy., to perform utility work. Access to the right turn lane at Bob Billings Pkwy. will not be impacted from this closure.
The City anticipates this closure to be removed by October 18, pending weather or other delays.
To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.
Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.