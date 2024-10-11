Weekly Traffic Update: October 11, 2024

Kasold Dr. northbound lane closed for utility work



Beginning October 14, crews from Evergy will close the northbound outside lane on Kasold Dr., south of Bob Billings Pkwy., to perform utility work. Access to the right turn lane at Bob Billings Pkwy. will not be impacted from this closure.

The City anticipates this closure to be removed by October 18, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org