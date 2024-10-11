TRILOGY Presenting Award to Sen. Elgie Sims, Feat. Chicago Historian Dilla as Keynote, at Oct. 24 Mental Health Gala

Partner in Recovery Award Recipient, Senator Elgie R. Sims, Jr. (left) and Keynote Speaker, Shermann "Dilla" Thomas

Chicago-based mental health nonprofit holding Breaking Down Walls Gala, raising funds for communities that need more mental healthcare

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRILOGY, a Chicago-based nonprofit behavioral and mental health care organization supporting people to move toward recovery from mental illness, is presenting Senator Elgie R. Sims, Jr. (17th District) with its Partner in Recovery Award on Thursday, October 24 at Venue West.

TRILOGY’s Partner in Recovery Award is presented to those who advance public understanding of mental health-related issues, work to reduce stigma around mental illness, and advocate for resources to support mental health.

“Communities in Chicago need more mental healthcare, especially communities on the city’s South Side,” said Susan Doig, LCSW, LPHA, CADC, President and CEO. “Senator Sims is an advocate for mental health –in these communities, and across Chicago.”

Senator Sims serves as State Senator for the 17th Illinois Senate District, which includes portions of the South Side of Chicago, Chicago’s South Suburbs, and Will and Kankakee counties.

The Breaking Down Walls gala will also feature keynote remarks from Chicago historian Shermann “Dilla” Thomas. Dilla’s Chicago-focused TikTok channel has garnered tens of millions of views, and he has appeared on The Today Show and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Through the power of storytelling, Dilla is helping to change the narrative locally and nationally about Chicago's value to the world. A proud lifelong resident of Chicago's South side, he has been named 2022 Chicago Tourism Ambassador of the Year by Choose Chicago, the city’s tourism agency. He is a recipient of the prestigious Chicago Public Library Foundation's 21st Century Award, as well as a Studs Terkel Uplifting Voices recipient. Dilla was voted the best Chicago Twitter in 2021 and 2022 and best Chicago TikTok page by Chicago Reader magazine.

Trilogy’s Breaking Down Walls Gala is Thursday, October 24th at Venue West at 6 PM. Tickets and sponsorships are available at TrilogyBDW24.givesmart.com. Funds raised will help Trilogy’s work of providing more accessible mental healthcare to high-need communities across Chicago.

Trilogy thanks the sponsors of the Breaking Down Walls Gala, including:

Hero Sponsor: Integral Construction, Inc.

Premiere Sponsor: Armitage Pharmacy

Lead sponsor: Ronan Keary, CBRE.

Additional support is provided by Advocate sponsors Aetna, Anthony Ashenhurst, Attorney at Law, Eighty2i, Eleos Health, HPS Chicago, Illinois Health Practice Alliance, JOMX Architecture, Law Dog Security & Investigations Inc., and MADO Healthcare.

About Trilogy

Trilogy is a nonprofit behavioral healthcare organization that helps people with mental illness move toward recovery through a comprehensive array of services. Last year, Trilogy helped more than 3,200 people move toward recovery. Learn more about Trilogy at Trilogyinc.org.

