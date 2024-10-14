Bootdoc Hotronic Expands Team and Product Line

Wintersteiger headquarters in Salt Lake City

Wintersteiger US headquarters, and Bootdoc Hotronic offices

Bootdoc Hotronic Product and Sales Manager Jay Vasquez

Reinforcing Commitment to Customer Success

We’re excited to have Jay and Robert join the Bootdoc Hotronic family. Their combined experience and passion for the industry will be a tremendous asset as we continue to innovate and grow.”
— Ryan Eittreim
SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bootdoc Hotronic, a division of Wintersteiger Sports, is pleased to announce significant growth in its team and product offerings. These strategic moves underscore the company's dedication to providing exceptional products, value and support to its customers.

To meet the growing demands of the market, Bootdoc Hotronic has added key talent to its team. Jay Vasquez, a seasoned industry professional with experience at prominent brands like Jack Wolfskin and backcountry.com, has joined the team as the Sales and Product Manager. Vasquez will collaborate closely with Ryan Eittreim, Sales Director, to ensure exceptional customer satisfaction. Additionally, the company has welcomed Robert Jones to the Customer Service team, joining a group of experienced professionals who are committed to providing timely and effective support.

Ryan Eittreim says, “We’re excited to have Jay and Robert join the Bootdoc Hotronic family. Their combined experience and passion for the industry will be a tremendous asset as we continue to innovate and grow. We’re committed to delivering exceptional value to our retail partners, and these new additions to our team will help us do just that.”

Bootdoc Hotronic is also excited to reveal that new products are in development for the winter 2025 season. These premium performance offerings will be presented to wholesale customers at upcoming trade shows. As part of its ongoing commitment to reaching a broader audience, the company is actively exploring opportunities to participate in additional trade events and expand its marketing efforts.

To further enhance customer value, Bootdoc Hotronic continues to offer its highly successful Bootdoc Education program. This comprehensive training initiative combines online learning with in-person workshops across the United States and Canada, providing retailers with valuable insights and resources to maximize the benefits of Bootdoc and Hotronic products. Bootdoc Education remains a popular and effective tool for industry professionals.

By investing in its team, expanding its product line, and strengthening its customer support initiatives, Bootdoc Hotronic is dedicated to providing the highest quality solutions and services to ski, bike, run and outdoor retailers.

Tracy Beers
Wintersteiger, Inc.
+1 802-917-3708
About

Wintersteiger AG is an international machinery and plant engineering group. Founded in 1953, it has gradually established itself as a leading provider of innovative solutions for customers in technically sophisticated niche markets. The divisions of the company consist of: Division SEEDMECH: Turnkey solutions for plant breeding and research Division SPORTS: Rent & Service: One-stop supplier for the rental and servicing of sports products - Bike & Retail: Bike Services and custom solutions for feet - Dry & Protect: Solutions for the hygienic drying of sports kit and work clothing, and for active air disinfection Division WOODTECH: Solutions for engineered flooring, furniture, and multi-layer boards, Saw blades for wood, food, and metal, Solutions for the sawmill industry, Cutting solutions for lightweight and technical materials, Plants and automation solutions Division METALS: Leveling technology machines and systems Wintersteiger is the world market leader in its SEEDMECH, SPORTS and WOODTECH divisions. The group delivers to no fewer than 130 countries from its headquarters in Ried im Innkreis, Upper Austria, and via 15 subsidiaries and 60 representative offices. Wintersteiger has around 1100 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.wintersteiger.com.

