'The Adventurer’s Guide to Dragonwatch' Hits Bookstores Across America

Brandon Mull “The Adventurer’s Guide to Dragonwatch”

Brandon Mull’s latest release with Shadow Mountain expands the New York Times bestselling “Fablehaven” universe

When I visit schools and speak to students, they ask the coolest questions from the books. But the answers aren’t always found in the novels, they’ve been hiding out inside my head. ” — Brandon Mull

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shadow Mountain Publishing , the award-winning publishers of Brandon Mull, Frank Cole, McCall Hoyle, Heather Moore, and others, has released their latest in the New York Times bestselling “Dragonwatch” series. “Dragonwatch” is the sequel series to “Fablehaven” and the nearly twenty-year-old creative universe is adored by millions of fans around the world.Illustrated by New York Times bestselling artist Brandon Dorman “The Adventurer’s Guide to Dragonwatch” is a field guide designed for aspiring wizards, enchantresses, dragon slayers, and even young readers. The 128-page hardcover features exclusive illustrations which give life for the first time to many magical, mysterious, and mythical creatures around the world.The book reveals secrets which span across Mull’s massive universe. Among other surprising revelations, fans learn the fascinating histories of the five great monarchs: The Underking, the Fairy Queen, the Demon King, the Giant Queen, and the Dragon King. Readers also learn insider tips about many magical items and artifacts which are woven into both beloved series.“I am genuinely excited to share these secrets with my favorite people — my readers,” Mull said. “When I visit schools and speak to students, they ask the coolest questions from the books. But the answers aren’t always found in the novels, they’ve been hiding out inside my head. This unique field guide gives me a chance to share some of these secrets I’ve been keeping for years.”Mull added his gratitude that the worlds of “Fablehaven” and “Dragonwatch” have grown alongside his legions of readers. “So many kids have grown up with this series, and some are adults now sharing it with their own kids. I love giving them new information about types of trolls and sharing secrets about magical weapons only alluded to in the novels."Dorman, who’s been illustrating “Fablehaven” and “Dragonwatch” since the very beginning, considers it among his career highlights to be associated with the two series. “What a dream,” Dorman said. “I was honored to revisit these characters and to draw the dragons, the giants, the swords, and all the other craziness. I love this world that Brandon Mull created so much I sometimes wish I could live there!”Among the book’s unexpected treats for reads is a personal letter from Patton Burgess, known as the world’s greatest adventurer. According to Mull, Patton’s advice is crucial for any young adventurers wanting to join the fight to free the world from the rule of dragons. “But be careful,” Mull concluded with a sly smile. “Once you’ve read this new field guide, there’s no going back.”“The Adventurer’s Guide to Dragonwatch” is now available online and at traditional chain and independent retailers nationwide.About Brandon Mull:Brandon Mull is the #1 New York Times best-selling author of the Fablehaven, Dragonwatch, Beyonders, Five Kingdoms, and The Candy Shop War series. A kinetic thinker, Brandon enjoys bouncy balls, squeezable stress toys, and popping bubble wrap. He lives in Utah in a happy little valley near the mouth of a canyon with his wife, Erlyn, their eleven children, three mischievous cats, and a brood of chickens.About Brandon Dorman:Brandon Dorman grew up near Tacoma, Washington, and is the dad of four smiley boys and one dancing girl. He is best known for his book cover artwork on popular series like Goosebumps, Fablehaven, and The Land of Stories. With more than twenty-two picture books under his belt, he is an accomplished visual storyteller. Hoolie and the Hooligans: The Alien Who Ate My Socks is Brandon’s first middle-grade chapter book, for which he is both author and illustrator.About the Publisher:Shadow Mountain is a general trade publisher of fiction and non-fiction. We’re the publisher of the New York Times bestselling series Fablehaven and the sequel series Dragonwatch by Brandon Mull. We’re also known for our Proper Romanceline of sweet romances. Non-fiction titles include cookbooks from popular bloggers Six Sisters’ Stuff as well as the New York Times best-selling history book 7 Tipping Points that Saved the World. Finally, our best-selling fiction titles include Jason F. Wright’s Christmas Jars—now a major motion picture, and the award-winning The Rent Collector by Camron Wright. We cultivate stories worth telling, questions worth exploring, and beauty worth sharing to improve the lives of families, children, and our society.

