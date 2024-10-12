Caitlyn Minimalist, Top-Rated Etsy Jewelry Brand, Announces First Pop-Up Store at Irvine Spectrum Center

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caitlyn Minimalist , the renowned jewelry brand, is excited to announce the grand opening of its first-ever physical pop-up store at the Irvine Spectrum Center, located at 768 Spectrum Center Drive, on October 12, 2024. Running for four months, the store will offer a curated selection of the brand’s best-selling jewelry, including exclusive in-store collections and vintage watches.The store will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Their necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings range in price from $15 to $50, with vintage watches starting at $80. To celebrate the grand opening, Caitlyn Minimalist is offering a 30% discount on all purchases made on opening day, providing customers with a unique opportunity to shop their pieces at a special price.As one of the first Etsy shops to transition into a physical store, Caitlyn Minimalist continues to set trends in the world of jewelry, delivering high-quality craftsmanship that resonates with its global fan base. Customers can explore a wide selection of personalized jewelry, including name necklaces, birthstone pieces, and exclusive styles like minimalist earrings and rings. Additionally, the pop-up will feature hand-picked vintage watches, each unique with only one available.“We’ve had loyal customers following us for ten years since we started as a small shop on Etsy, and now we have the incredible opportunity to connect with them in person,” says Kate Kim, The Founder of Caitlyn Minimalist. “We are deeply grateful for the support from our community and can't wait to meet them face-to-face. Hearing their personal stories and why they choose specific pieces is something we've eagerly anticipated. This pop-up allows us to engage with our loyal customers and introduce Caitlyn Minimalist to new faces, expanding our presence beyond the online space. We’re excited to share this experience with our lovely community!”The pop-up store is designed to reflect Caitlyn Minimalist’s clean, timeless aesthetic, creating a serene and welcoming shopping environment. For more information, visit caitlynminimalist.com and follow them on Instagram . Store imagery can be found HERE About Caitlyn Minimalist:Caitlyn Minimalist combines modern elegance with accessible luxury, allowing customers to express their personal style and sentiment. Launched on Etsy in 2014, the brand quickly became the top storefront across all categories. Specializing in personalized jewelry, Caitlyn Minimalist offers a diverse selection, including name necklaces, rings, watches, bracelets, and earrings. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect contemporary aesthetics while celebrating individuality. With a commitment to craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, Caitlyn Minimalist remains a favorite for those seeking timeless jewelry. Discover more at caitlynminimalist.com.

