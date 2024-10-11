Re: Ethan Allen Hwy- New Haven
All lanes are reopened
Sent: Friday, October 11, 2024 2:29 PM
Subject: Ethan Allen Hwy- New Haven
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Ethan Allen Hwy is closed in the area of the Sugar House Motel due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Updates will be provided when available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
