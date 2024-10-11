Submit Release
Re: Ethan Allen Hwy- New Haven

All lanes are reopened 

From: Manus, Aymie
Sent: Friday, October 11, 2024 2:29 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Ethan Allen Hwy- New Haven

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

New Haven Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Ethan Allen Hwy is closed in the area of the Sugar House Motel due to a motor vehicle accident.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Updates will be provided when available.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  


