Wisconsin Economic Summit kicks off Tuesday

Speakers will explore artificial intelligence and innovation during two-day event in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, WI. OCT. 11, 2024 – The third annual Wisconsin Economic Summit, set for Oct. 15 and 16 at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, will offer leaders in business, community development, education, and related fields practical insights into how transformational technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) combined with innovation and entrepreneurship are reshaping Wisconsin’s economy and the future of work in our state.

The first day of the summit, on Tuesday, will focus on the immediate and practical applications of innovation that are already transforming industries and driving economic growth in Wisconsin. Sessions will feature leaders who are leveraging technologies such as AI, automation, and clean energy to enhance productivity, streamline processes, and create new business opportunities.

The second day, on Wednesday, shifts the focus to the future, examining how emerging innovations, particularly in AI, are set to shape and drive tomorrow’s economy. The discussions will dive deeper into how AI and other cutting-edge technologies will revolutionize sectors like health care, manufacturing, and clean energy and create new industries and job opportunities.

“Artificial intelligence and innovation will be major players in Wisconsin’s economy going forward,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), the state’s leading economic development organization. “The summit is a chance for attendees to hear from others about the challenges they’ve faced and how they’ve collaborated and found innovative solutions.”

“My hope is that attendees will walk away inspired to embrace bold actions, align their purpose with meaningful innovation, and take proactive steps to navigate these rapidly changing times,” said Pete Dulcamara, former vice president of corporate research for Kimberly-Clark and founder of Pete Dulcamara & Associates.

Dulcamara is one of more than three dozen leaders from Wisconsin businesses and other organizations who will speak during the summit about using AI and embracing innovation.

Other summit speakers include:

Jack Salzwedel , retired chair and CEO of American Family Insurance, will explain how the company used innovation, technology, and culture to transform itself during the previous decade and how the company’s experience relates to the changes now facing businesses across Wisconsin.

, retired chair and CEO of American Family Insurance, will explain how the company used innovation, technology, and culture to transform itself during the previous decade and how the company’s experience relates to the changes now facing businesses across Wisconsin. Jyoti Gupta, president/CEO of women’s health and x-ray at GE HealthCare, will explain how innovative technologies are impacting precision care and improving patient outcomes.

president/CEO of women’s health and x-ray at GE HealthCare, will explain how innovative technologies are impacting precision care and improving patient outcomes. Mitch Reynolds, mayor of La Crosse, will talk about incremental innovation and how implementing small policy changes can lead to impactful outcomes in the community.

mayor of La Crosse, will talk about incremental innovation and how implementing small policy changes can lead to impactful outcomes in the community. Michael Knetter, president/CEO of the University of Wisconsin Foundation, will provide an overview of economic trends in Wisconsin and the U.S.

president/CEO of the University of Wisconsin Foundation, will provide an overview of economic trends in Wisconsin and the U.S. Summer Strand, chair of the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, will detail how efforts to meet clean energy goals are rapidly changing the energy industry and how innovative technologies, programs, and practices can help solve complex issues.

chair of the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, will detail how efforts to meet clean energy goals are rapidly changing the energy industry and how innovative technologies, programs, and practices can help solve complex issues. Rebecca Ryan , futurist and founder of NEXT Generation Consulting, promises to “help you not just figure out what’s going to happen next month or by the end of the year, but what the underlying trends are that are driving the changes we’re going to see over the next decade.”

, futurist and founder of NEXT Generation Consulting, promises to “help you not just figure out what’s going to happen next month or by the end of the year, but what the underlying trends are that are driving the changes we’re going to see over the next decade.” Jeff Frank, CEO of Organic Valley, will explore how Organic Valley is leading innovation in agriculture in areas like its carbon in-setting program and how promoting hybrid work in rural areas can help attract and retain talent.

CEO of Organic Valley, will explore how Organic Valley is leading innovation in agriculture in areas like its carbon in-setting program and how promoting hybrid work in rural areas can help attract and retain talent. Matt Kirchner, president of ATS/LAB Midwest and host of The TechEd Podcast, will look at the state of AI in Wisconsin and break down the nine initiatives necessary for Wisconsin to become a leader on AI.

president of ATS/LAB Midwest and host of The TechEd Podcast, will look at the state of AI in Wisconsin and break down the nine initiatives necessary for Wisconsin to become a leader on AI. Amy Pechacek, secretary of the Department of Workforce Development, who recently served with Secretary Hughes as co-chair of the Governor’s Task Force on AI, will explore how AI will affect Wisconsin workers.

The summit will also feature panel discussions covering topics that include:

Innovating in Wisconsin: Biohealth and Personalized Medicine at the Forefront;

Powering the Future: Innovation in Clean Energy Technologies;

Fireside Chat: Innovating Solutions to Seemingly Intractable Community Challenges;

Community Catalysts: How Chambers, Business Improvement Districts, and Visitors Bureaus are Innovating Today;

Thriving with AI: How Wisconsin Businesses are Leading the Future;

Next-Gen Entrepreneurship: Leveraging AI for Business Growth; and

Beyond Boundaries: Creatives as Economic Change Agents.

Walk-in registrations are welcome at the Summit. Visit the Wisconsin Economic Summit website, to find more details, agenda updates, and other information.