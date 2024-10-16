NedGraphics 2025 Launches with Groundbreaking Cloud Solutions to Transform Textile Design and Production

Introducing NEDHub: A Centralized Software Hub that Enhances Connectivity and Collaboration Across Design and Production Workflows

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NedGraphics, the world’s leading CAD/CAM software solutions provider for the textile industry, today announces the availability of NedGraphics 2025. This latest release empowers designers with innovative tools while streamlining production processes, ensuring efficiency and creativity at every stage.

NedGraphics 2025 introduces a wide array of new features, including the launch of NEDHub—a cloud-based software service hub that delivers tools and services directly to users. Acting as a centralized platform, NEDHub currently houses NEDLink and NEDKey, both designed to enhance NedGraphics CAD solutions with cloud connectivity. While NEDKey aims to improve design workflow by offering flexible, cloud-user-based licensing, NEDLink streamlines production by seamlessly connecting NedGraphics CAD applications with third-party systems like ERP and PLM. Serving as a data broker, NEDLink facilitates the exchange of metadata and design artifacts, ensuring faster, error-free collaboration between systems. Looking ahead, NEDHub is set to expand with additional cloud-based services, keeping design and production processes at the forefront of industry advancements.

The NedGraphics 2025 software update brings a wealth of tools and features tailored for both design and production segments.

In production, enhancements for NedGraphics Texcelle, Tuft, and Jacquard applications include new printouts for woven carpet production, a “Sync All Yarns to Yarn Book Settings” button in Tuft, and improved corrections with the new Eraser tool in Jacquard Premium.

A notable addition introduced with this release is Jacquard Connect, a new Software Development Kit (SDK) designed to optimize weaving workflows by enabling seamless integration between the NedGraphics Jacquard application and Jacquard controllers. This solution simplifies and enhances the entire process, ensuring that all designs are transferred and executed with precision and efficiency.

For the design segment, NedGraphics 2025 features upgrades for the NedGraphics for Adobe® Applications, including Illustrator® and Photoshop®. Users can now launch the premium versions of Design & Repeat, Easy Coloring, and Color Reduction and Cleaning directly from Adobe. Additionally, the update introduces new enhancements for Easy Weave and Easy Map Creator.

Frank Maeder, President of NedGraphics and Optitex, shared his enthusiasm about the release:

“We are thrilled to unveil NedGraphics 2025, which not only includes features tailored to textile design and production but also introduces NEDHub. This groundbreaking platform addresses our customers' challenges and empowers businesses to automate workflows and significantly boost productivity. We have an ambitious roadmap ahead, filled with innovative services and functionalities to enhance NEDHub over time!”

To learn more about the NedGraphics 2025 release, visit www.nedgraphics.com.

________________________________________

About NedGraphics

NedGraphics is a leading developer of CAD / CAM textile design software solutions, dedicated to the creation of apparel, home furnishings, floor coverings, and other textile products. With NedGraphics, designers achieve full creative freedom coupled with enhanced efficiency, productivity, and accuracy, enabling them to create production-ready artwork.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.