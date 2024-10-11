$21 Million Infrastructure Improvement Project Completed

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the on-time and under budget completion of a $21.3 million infrastructure improvement project on the New York State Thruway (I-87) in Ulster and Greene counties. The project included full and partial depth repairs, along with pavement resurfacing on a 15.5-mile section of I-87 from milepost 93.8 to milepost 109.3, between exit 19 (Kingston - NY Route 28 – Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge) and exit 21 (Catskill - Cairo - NY Route 23). Approximately 40,000 motorists use this stretch of I-87 in both directions every day. The project is part of more than $451 million in capital investments dedicated to the Thruway system in 2024.

“New York is committed to investing in infrastructure projects to maintain a resilient and dependable transportation system that connects communities and supports our local economies,” Governor Hochul said. “The repairs and resurfacing as part of this project will improve rideability on a busy section of the Thruway in the Hudson Valley and improve quality of life.”

The project included full and partial depth pavement repairs using 48,431 tons of top course asphalt placed, as well as shoulder reconstruction in isolated locations. A mill and inlay was also performed at the parking area located at milepost 103.1, fuel areas at the Malden Service Area as well as the on and off ramps, including shoulders, at exit 20 (Saugerties - Woodstock - NY Route 32). Additional work included the relocation of a U-Turn at milepost 98.0 and safety enhancements such as new guide rail, new reflective line striping, and upgrades to drainage and culverts.

Callanan Industries, Inc. of Albany, NY was the contractor for the project.

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “This corridor of I-87 is used by thousands of motorists daily connecting them from the Capital Region to the Lower Hudson Valley. These improvements will extend the lifespan of the roadway and maintain a safe and reliable transportation system.”

Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Keeping our Thruway in top shape means safer, more reliable travel for the thousands of people who depend on it daily. These upgrades on I-87 will translate to smoother commutes and a big quality of life boost, especially for our neighbors in Greene and Ulster counties. I thank Governor Hochul and Thruway Authority Executive Director Hoare for advancing these improvements, which will make our roads safer for everyone.”

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger said, “We are thrilled to see these major improvements and enhancements to the stretch of I-87 through Ulster County, and I want to thank Governor Hochul for securing the $21.3 million needed to undertake this critical work. “With approximately 40,000 motorists on this stretch of the Thruway every day, a well-maintained interstate roadway is vital to the safety of travelers and also contributes importantly to a flourishing tourism industry and economy in our county and region.”

Greene County Legislature Chairman Patrick Linger said, “Greene County is very thankful and appreciative for the State's investment in maintaining and improving the most vital transportation corridor in our region. We thank and commend Governor Hochul for prioritizing the safety of our traveling public with these upgrades.”

About the Thruway Authority

The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway, built in the early 1950s, is one of the oldest components of the National Interstate Highway System and one of the longest toll roads in the nation. The maintenance and operation of the Thruway system is funded primarily by tolls. The Thruway Authority does not receive any dedicated federal, state or local tax dollars and is paid for by those who drive the Thruway, including one-third of drivers from out of state.

The Authority’s approved 2024 Budget invests a total of $451 million to support its Capital Program, which is expected to invest $2.4 billion into capital projects over the next five years—a $500 million increase following the toll adjustment that was enacted in Jan. 2024. The increased investment will lead to work on approximately half of the Thruway’s more than 2,800 lane miles as well as projects on approximately 90 of Thruway’s 817 bridges.

The Thruway is considered one of the safest roadways in the country with a fatality rate far below the nationwide index, and toll rates are among the lowest in the country compared to similar toll roads. The Thruway’s base passenger vehicle toll rate is less than $0.05 per mile, compared to the Ohio Turnpike ($0.06 per mile), the New Jersey Turnpike ($0.11 and $0.31 per mile) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike ($0.14 per mile).

