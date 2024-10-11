Drums Prodigy YOYOKA Celebrates 15th Birthday with Release of First Album With All-Star Show Sunday, October 13th

YOYOKA's first album "For Teen” out now!

Drums sensation YOYOKA from Led Zepellin VIRAL VIDEO AND ELLEN TV SHOW RELEASES NEW ALBUM

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global drumming sensation and child prodigy YOYOKA celebrates her 15th birthday in the most memorable way possible, with the release of her highly anticipated first album, “For Teen” this Sunday, October 13th at The Bourbon Room (6356 Hollywood Blvd, 2nd Floor) Los Angeles, CA. Tickets to the show are available here . The album release and concert will be streamed online as well and fans from around the world can reserve tickets for streaming here YOYOKA first captured the world's attention at just 8 eight years old with her jaw-dropping drum cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Good Times, Bad Times” which quickly went viral, showcasing technical prowess and musicality far beyond her years. YOYOKA appeared twice on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and has received praise from legendary musicians including Robert Plant, and Dave Grohl, and has performed with Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave's Tom Morello, Fall Out Boy, Narada Michael Walden, Jack Black and Cyndi Lauper, who have all lauded her incredible talent and passion for music.As YOYOKA turns 15, she is taking the next step in her musical evolution with "For Teen," a collection of songs that highlight her skills as both a drummer and composer.The album, which blends rock, pop, and alternative influences "For Teen" is a powerful and personal expression of YOYOKA's artistry. The special Birthday Album Release Concert will bring her original compositions to life, as well as feature some of her most beloved cover performances, in a dynamic showcase of her versatility. Fans can look forward to an exciting lineup of internationally known guest musicians joining YOYOKA on stage, enhancing the live experience with a wide range of musical styles.About YOYOKAYOYOKA has been playing the drums since she was just a year old. Born and raised in Hokkaido, Japan, she started performing live at 4 and formed a band with her family when she was 5. At the age of eight, YOYOKA covered Led Zeppelin’s “Good Times Bad Times”. The clip went viral and surprised the world when Robert Plant recognized her incredible ability.She is also the youngest drummer ever selected as one of the “World’s Top 500 Drummers” by Drummerworld and was chosen as the youngest ever in Newsweek Japan’s “100 Japanese People the World Respects”. YOYOKA now lives in Los Angeles with her family.For more information and media interview or show ticket requests, contact

Good Times Bad Times - LED ZEPPELIN / Cover by 8-year-old YOYOKA

