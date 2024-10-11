Discover owls up close during ‘Owl-O-Ween’ on Oct. 25 at MDC Twin Pines in Winona

Body

WINONA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Dickerson Park Zoo are inviting you to see live owls up close during “Owl-O-Ween” from 6 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona.

Registration is required and can be completed online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4D2.

“You’ll get to see various types of live owls, and learn about the myths and superstitions surrounding them, along with lots of owl facts,” said Reva Dow, MDC Twin Pines Conservation Education Center Manager.

Dow said in past centuries, various cultures have associated the distinctive calls of owls with various types of ominous occurrences. However, she said, owls are efficient predators of mice and rats, and these hunting skills provide a big benefit to humans.

“Owls have several fascinating characteristics that make them efficient nocturnal hunters,” said Dow. “An owl’s disc-shaped face helps funnel sound waves to its ear openings, which are located on its face, and this helps the birds locate prey in total darkness. They also have serrated feathers on the edge of its wings, a feature which allows for silent flight.”

Seating is limited and attendance is free.

Dickerson Park Zoo is a zoological park located in Springfield that has more than 500 animals of 160 different species. Learn more about the zoo at dickersonparkzoo.org.

Twin Pines is located on U.S. Highway 60, one mile east of Winona. The center is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Discover more about Missouri owls online at mdc.mo.gov.

Visit mdc.mo.gov/events for more free events near you.