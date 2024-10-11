Marble Systems to Expand Operations in Caroline County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Marble Systems, a leading manufacturer and distributor of stone products, will invest $9.7 million to expand its operations in Caroline County. The project will create 59 new jobs and include the establishment of a warehouse and distribution center, as well as cut stone and stone product manufacturing facilities. Virginia successfully competed with South Carolina, New Jersey, and Georgia for the project.

"Marble Systems' decision to expand in Caroline County underscores Virginia's commitment to fostering homegrown businesses," said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This $9.7 million investment is a win for Virginia's construction and design industries, and cements the Commonwealth’s unparalleled reputation as a hub for high-quality stone product manufacturing."

"This exciting announcement highlights the success of Virginia’s exceptional business retention strategies," said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This project not only brings 59 new jobs to Caroline County, but also reinforces our exceptional workforce and strategic location. We are proud to see companies like Marble Systems continue to grow right here in the Commonwealth.”

“Marble Systems is grateful to the Caroline County Economic Development Department, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Virginia Port Authority for their collaboration and efforts in working with us to make this project come together with a strong portfolio of incentives that will allow us to meet the demands of our growing business and support the economic development and commerce goals of Virginia and the Virginia Port,” said Marble Systems, Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Munir Turunc. “By investing in our home state of Virginia, we have achieved an outstanding geographic position that bolsters our ability to serve our distribution and dealer networks and gives us ready access to the Virginia ports and the I-95 corridor. And importantly, we will have access to great employee talent for both immediate and future hiring needs.”

“Caroline County welcomes Marble Systems, the national and international leader in architectural and interior design stone products,” said Jeff Black, chairman of the Board of Supervisors for the Western Caroline district. “Marble Systems brings 42 years of operational excellence to our community as it extends its sales into ever larger markets. Caroline looks forward to being partners in Marble System’s growth and development. This is yet another great business win for Caroline County, bringing more jobs and revenue to the community.”

"Marble Systems' decision to expand its operations here in Caroline County is a tremendous win for our community and for the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Senator Richard Stuart. “This $9.7 million investment and the creation of 59 new jobs reflect the strong business environment we have cultivated, one that continues to attract top-tier companies. By establishing new manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution facilities, Marble Systems will not only boost our local economy but also reinforce Virginia’s reputation as a leader in the stone manufacturing industry. I applaud their commitment to growth and look forward to the positive impact this project will have on our region."

"This $9.7 million investment is indicative of how Caroline County has become an attractive destination for businesses to expand on the East Coast," said Delegate Bobby Orrock. "By expanding their 150,000-square-foot facility here, Marble Systems is not just creating jobs in the region, but they are strengthening Virginia's position in the global stone product market."

“We are delighted to have collaborated with Marble Systems, Caroline County, and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership on securing the investment of an industry leader,” said Fredericksburg Regional Alliance VP of Marketing and Operations Todd Gillingham. “The jobs and investment Marble Systems will create will be felt throughout the region.”

“Marble Systems’ investment in Caroline County is a testament to the region’s growing importance in international trade, and The Port of Virginia is ready to support this company’s growth and success,” said Virginia Port Authority CEO and Executive Director Stephen A. Edward. “By expanding in Virginia, Marble Systems is supporting the Virginia economy while capitalizing on the access we provide to markets around the globe. This is a twenty-first century port that is helping growing companies like Marble Systems thrive.”

Marble Systems is a leading manufacturer and distributor of premium stone products, specializing in cut stone and stone product manufacturing. The company's expansion in Caroline County will include the establishment of a new warehouse and distribution center, as well as facilities for cut stone and stone product manufacturing. This investment will enhance Marble Systems' capacity to serve its customers and strengthen its position in the stone products industry.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Caroline County and the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance to secure the project for Virginia and will support Marble System’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

The company is also eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program.