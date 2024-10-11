MPD Searching for Southwest Armed Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery in Southwest.

On Thursday, October 10, 2024, at approximately 8:08 p.m., the suspect approached the victims in the 700 block of Wharf Street, Southwest. The suspect brandished a firearm, assaulted one of the victims and took their property. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in this photo:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

