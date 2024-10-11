MPD Searching for Southwest Armed Robbery Suspect
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery in Southwest.
On Thursday, October 10, 2024, at approximately 8:08 p.m., the suspect approached the victims in the 700 block of Wharf Street, Southwest. The suspect brandished a firearm, assaulted one of the victims and took their property. The suspect then fled the scene.
The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in this photo:
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24157481
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.