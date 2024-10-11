ABCA, MPD Shutter Dreams Smoke Shop, In the Cut, and Power Night Club

On October 10, 2024, the Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration’s (ABCA) Enforcement Division, accompanied by Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers, served Closure Orders to the owners of two illegal cannabis businesses: Dreams Smoke Shop at 2335 18th Street NW and In the Cut at 1460 Park Road NW, Washington DC.

The Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis (ABC) Board issued the Closure Orders in response to their continued operation as unlicensed cannabis retailers in violation of Cease and Desist Orders.

Due to both businesses posing a credible and imminent danger to public health and safety, ABCA shuttered the businesses, including padlocking the doors.

MPD officers and Investigators from the Violent Crime Suppression Division accompanied ABCA during the business closure and observed illegal products in plain sight inside both stores. A search warrant was obtained and executed at both locations.

At Dreams Smoke and Gifts, investigators recovered 3.6 lbs. of marijuana, 5.7 lbs. of THC laced edibles, 4.6 lbs. of THC vape cartridges and entheogenic plants (mushrooms). No arrests were made, and the investigation is ongoing.

At In the Cut, investigations recovered 4.4 lbs. of marijuana, 4 grams of THC laced edibles, 2.5 ml of liquid THC, and 30 grams of entheogenic plants (mushrooms). A Glock 42 handgun and ammunition was also recovered. 50-year-old Rodney Marshall was arrested at the establishment and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute while Armed, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Contempt of Court.

Additionally, on October 8, the ABC Board issued a summary closure and suspension of the alcohol license for Power Night Club at 2335 Bladensburg Road NE, Washington, DC. The summary closure was preceded by a 96-hour closure ordered by MPD Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith in response to MPD recovering 62 pounds of cannabis, 111 jars of THC waxes, 308 THC edibles, and three (3) firearms at the business on October 3.

The business owners may request a hearing before the ABC Board. Prior to access to the properties being returned to the property owners, the ABC Board may require the property owners to submit for Board approval, a remediation plan addressing how they will actively prevent future illegal cannabis sales on-premises. The ABC Board also has the authority to issue a $10,000 fine to each property owner.

The joint agency enforcement efforts have padlocked eight (8) illegal cannabis businesses since Bill 25-872, the Medical Cannabis Conditional License and Unlicensed Establishment Closure Clarification Emergency Amendment Act of 2024, which granted the agency with new civil enforcement powers, took effect on July 15, 2024.

To date, ABCA has issued 26 Cease and Desist Orders and 84 written warning letters to illegal cannabis businesses that did not apply for a medical cannabis business license during the open application period for unlicensed operators.

Per DC law, unlicensed businesses that applied during that specific open application period are exempt from ABCA enforcement actions until September 30, 2024, or within 180 days of Board approval, whichever date is later.

Following the issuance of a Cease and Desist Order, ABCA sends by certified mail a letter to each property owner where an illegal cannabis business is operating advising them that they may personally be subject to civil and criminal penalties for failure to immediately cease all illegal cannabis activity.

