TCEQ approves fines totaling $464,209

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $389,767 against 19 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: four air quality, one multi-media, one municipal solid waste, four municipal wastewater discharges, four public water systems, and three water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one petroleum storage tank and one water quality.

In addition, on Oct. 1 and Oct. 8, the executive director approved penalties totaling $74,442 against 28 entities.

In addition, on Oct. 1 and Oct. 8, the executive director approved penalties totaling $74,442 against 28 entities.