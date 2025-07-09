TCEQ approves fines totaling $232,755

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $157,804 against 13 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: three air quality, one industrial wastewater discharge, one municipal wastewater discharge, two public water systems, and one water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: four petroleum storage tanks and one public water system.

In addition, on June 24 and July 1, the executive director approved penalties totaling $74,951 against 33 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for July 23, 2025. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.