Maine DOE Update: October 11, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Wiscasset Elementary School Teacher Becky Hallowell Named 2025 Maine Teacher of the Year

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and Educate Maine have named Wiscasset Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Becky Hallowell as Maine’s 2025 Teacher of the Year. The announcement was made during a surprise ceremony Thursday with students and educators at Hallowell’s school in Wiscasset. |  More

Maine Department of Education Launches Math Pathways Toolkit to Support Student Success

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to announce the launch of the Math Pathways Toolkit, a comprehensive resource designed to enhance mathematical learning and decision-making for students, educators, and families across the state. |  More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Moscow Elementary Summer Outdoor Club Engages Students with Community Garden

This summer, Moscow Elementary School in MSAD 13 launched a new summer program for students in grades 2-4. The program, which took place three mornings per week for four weeks, allowed participating students to work in a community garden. Through it, they learned about garden maintenance, fresh vegetables, and more. |  More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Join Maine DOE Civics Teacher Leader Fellow for a Q&A Session with the National Constitution Center!

Join Breanna Bellefontaine-Krupski, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Civics Teacher Leader Fellow, in the Office of Teaching and Learning, as she hosts the National Constitution Center’s Education Team in a webinar exploring resources the Constitution Center has available for civics teachers. | More

Webinar: Arts Integration in Schools – Enhancing Cognitive Development and Social-Emotional Learning

Join Maine Department of Education Arts Integration Teacher Fellow Joshua Chard in the Office of Teaching and Learning for this 45-minute webinar, “Arts Integration in Schools – Enhancing Cognitive Development and Social-Emotional Learning,” designed for all PreK-12 teachers. | More

The Promoting Stronger Connections ECHO© Series Starts This Week: An Opportunity Open to All Maine Educators

The Maine Department of Education invites Maine educators to attend the Promoting Stronger Connections ECHO© series with once-monthly sessions starting on October 9. Made possible by the Bi-Partisan Safer Communities Act Stronger Connections grant and a statewide Title II funding opportunity, there is no cost to participate in this program, and it is open to all school-based personnel throughout Maine.| More

See Innovative PreK-8 Career and Technical Education (CTE) in Action!

Are you a PreK-8 educator interested in providing more hands-on, minds-on learning that is focused on offering your students a look into possible careers and connecting them to their community? If so, check out a Learning Tour at St. George Municipal School on Friday, Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here

