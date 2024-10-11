Maine DOE Update: October 11, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

Wiscasset Elementary School Teacher Becky Hallowell Named 2025 Maine Teacher of the Year

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and Educate Maine have named Wiscasset Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Becky Hallowell as Maine’s 2025 Teacher of the Year. The announcement was made during a surprise ceremony Thursday with students and educators at Hallowell’s school in Wiscasset. | More

Maine Department of Education Launches Math Pathways Toolkit to Support Student Success

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to announce the launch of the Math Pathways Toolkit, a comprehensive resource designed to enhance mathematical learning and decision-making for students, educators, and families across the state. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Moscow Elementary Summer Outdoor Club Engages Students with Community Garden

This summer, Moscow Elementary School in MSAD 13 launched a new summer program for students in grades 2-4. The program, which took place three mornings per week for four weeks, allowed participating students to work in a community garden. Through it, they learned about garden maintenance, fresh vegetables, and more. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Join Maine DOE Civics Teacher Leader Fellow for a Q&A Session with the National Constitution Center!

Join Breanna Bellefontaine-Krupski, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Civics Teacher Leader Fellow, in the Office of Teaching and Learning, as she hosts the National Constitution Center’s Education Team in a webinar exploring resources the Constitution Center has available for civics teachers. | More

Webinar: Arts Integration in Schools – Enhancing Cognitive Development and Social-Emotional Learning

Join Maine Department of Education Arts Integration Teacher Fellow Joshua Chard in the Office of Teaching and Learning for this 45-minute webinar, “Arts Integration in Schools – Enhancing Cognitive Development and Social-Emotional Learning,” designed for all PreK-12 teachers. | More

The Promoting Stronger Connections ECHO© Series Starts This Week: An Opportunity Open to All Maine Educators

The Maine Department of Education invites Maine educators to attend the Promoting Stronger Connections ECHO© series with once-monthly sessions starting on October 9. Made possible by the Bi-Partisan Safer Communities Act Stronger Connections grant and a statewide Title II funding opportunity, there is no cost to participate in this program, and it is open to all school-based personnel throughout Maine.| More

See Innovative PreK-8 Career and Technical Education (CTE) in Action!

Are you a PreK-8 educator interested in providing more hands-on, minds-on learning that is focused on offering your students a look into possible careers and connecting them to their community? If so, check out a Learning Tour at St. George Municipal School on Friday, Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here