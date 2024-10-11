ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Roderick Branscomb, 49, of Columbus, Georgia, has been indicted in Troup County on multiple counts of Improper Sexual Contact by an Employee in the First Degree, Improper Sexual Contact by an Employee in the Second Degree, and Sexual Battery, among other charges. From April 2021 through November 2023, Branscomb served as the Program Director of a methadone treatment clinic in LaGrange, Georgia, which provides services to those struggling with opioid use disorder. Over the course of his employment, Branscomb is alleged to have engaged in sexual misconduct with seven female patients who sought treatment from the clinic. This indictment follows a year-long investigation conducted by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Division, FBI Atlanta, the DEA Atlanta Division, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General (HHS-OIG).

“Those who are struggling with addiction and brave enough to seek help should not be victimized when they’re at their most vulnerable,” said Carr. “The opioid epidemic has stolen far too many lives throughout our state, and any provider who seeks to take advantage of Georgians in recovery will be held accountable. We cannot overstate how proud we are of these women for the courage they have shown throughout this process, and we will continue fighting each day to ensure that justice is served.”

“We hope the actions taken by our law enforcement partners can in some way help the women continue their paths of recovery,” said FBI Atlanta Assistant Special Agent in Charge Sean Burke. “Today’s indictment underscores FBI Atlanta’s commitment to identify and investigate sexual abuse cases. We are grateful for the valuable partnership we have with the Georgia Attorney General’s Office and will continue to work with them to pursue justice for victims.”

“The crimes committed by Roderick Branscomb are heinous, despicable, and a fundamental betrayal of patients’ trust,” said Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division. “Through hard work, this individual has been removed from a position of authority.”

"Medicaid recipients trust their providers and facility staff to prioritize their well-being, not to subject them to unimaginable abuse,” said Special Agent in Charge Tamala E. Miles of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG). “Today's indictment, in partnership with our law enforcement colleagues, demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protecting all recipients and beneficiaries of our programs."

On Sept. 18, 2024, the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Division presented evidence to a Troup County Grand Jury, which returned an indictment* charging Roderick Branscomb with the following:

9 counts of Improper Sexual Conduct by an Employee in the First Degree in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-6-5.1(b)(6)

4 counts of Improper Sexual Conduct by an Employee in the Second Degree in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-6-5.1(c)(6)

4 counts of Sexual Battery in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-6-22.1.

1 count of Simple Battery in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-23.

3 counts of Pandering in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-6-12.

Branscomb was taken into custody on Sept. 26, 2024, with the assistance of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

A copy of the indictment can be found here . No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time.

About the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Division

Since Attorney General Chris Carr first took office, his Medicaid Fraud Division has secured 90 convictions for Medicaid fraud and the abuse, neglect and exploitation of older adults, resulting in over $19 million in restitution orders in criminal matters. Over this same time period, Carr’s Medicaid Fraud Division has obtained civil settlements and judgements totaling more than $108 million as a result of its efforts to safeguard the Georgia Medicaid program.

The Medicaid Fraud Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $5,180,400 for Federal FY 2025. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $1,726,800, is funded by the State of Georgia.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.