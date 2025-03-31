Carr: DOJ Drops Election Lawsuit Instigated by Stacey Abrams
ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that, at his request, the U.S. Department of Justice has dismissed a lawsuit challenging Georgia’s Election Integrity Act. The lawsuit was filed by the Biden administration on June 25, 2021.
“The Biden administration used legally and factually false information provided by Stacey Abrams and her affiliated entities to file frivolous and costly lawsuits defaming the State of Georgia,” said Carr. “Georgia’s law makes it easy to vote and harder to cheat, just as we saw in 2022 and 2024, which is exactly why we requested that the Department of Justice withdraw this politically motivated lawsuit.”
As Attorney General, Carr has continued to successfully defend Georgia's Election Integrity Act, and he has so far defeated every legal challenge filed by Stacey Abrams since 2018.
