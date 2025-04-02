ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr has filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court defending President Trump’s efforts to immediately deport noncitizen Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang members. TdA – a criminal organization that originated in a Venezuelan prison – has infiltrated communities across the country, including here in Georgia. Both brothers of Jose Ibarra, the Venezuelan migrant who murdered Laken Riley, have been linked to TdA. Just this month, a high-ranking member of TdA was arrested in Cobb County in relation to a kidnapping in Chicago, where he is also facing charges of first-degree murder.

“My message to these gangs is clear – Georgia is not, and will never be, a safe haven for violent criminals. We will track you down, dismantle your operations, and ensure you’re held accountable,” said Carr. “We will not waver when it comes to keeping people safe, and we’re proud to have a partner in the White House who’s willing to work with us to secure the border.”

In addition to murders and kidnappings, TdA members are trafficking drugs, guns, and even human beings. Despite this clear threat, a single federal judge in D.C. issued a sweeping Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) blocking the removal of noncitizen TdA members, including those already in federal custody. In March, Carr filed a brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit arguing against this order. Now, he and 26 other attorneys general are asking that the U.S. Supreme Court stay the TRO and vacate the District Court's decision.

Joining Carr in filing this brief are the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Find a copy of the brief here .

This is one of several actions Carr has taken to combat the effects of illegal immigration. Just last month, he joined President Trump and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi at the U.S. Department of Justice for an important discussion on tackling violent crime, securing the border, and combating the fentanyl crisis.

In February, Carr announced a new multi-agency effort known as Operation “Hold the Line,” targeting transnational gangs, like TdA, that are responsible for human trafficking, organized retail crime, fentanyl distribution, and other violent crimes.

Carr previously convicted three illegal migrants for the trafficking of a child in Cherokee and Fulton counties, and he worked with law enforcement in Augusta to seize 15 pounds of fentanyl – enough to kill 3.5 million Georgians.

Last year, Carr led a 26-state coalition calling for the immediate passage of the Laken Riley Act, which was signed by President Trump on Jan. 29, 2025. He also wrote to the U.S. Senate in support of the HALT Fentanyl Act, which passed last month.

Carr previously filed suit against the Biden administration to stop the implementation of “catch and release,” to keep “Remain in Mexico” and Title 42 in place, and to ensure violent offenders who enter the country illegally are deported.