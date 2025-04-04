ATLANTA, GA — Attorney General Chris Carr has filed a brief in defense of President Trump’s executive order that prohibits inmates in federal prisons and immigration detention centers from obtaining taxpayer-funded sex-change procedures. The executive order also requires biological males to be housed in men’s correctional facilities. Overall, Carr has taken roughly 50 legal actions to prevent taxpayer-funded gender reassignment surgeries and the chemical and surgical mutilation of Georgia’s children.

“Taxpayers shouldn’t foot the bill for sex changes,” said Carr. “We’re proud to stand with our fellow attorneys general to put a stop to this nonsense once and for all.”

In their brief, Carr and 23 of his fellow attorneys general argue that federal and state authorities are operating well within the boundaries of the U.S. Constitution when they deny an inmate’s request for sex-change surgeries or hormone treatments. The brief further states, “… nothing in the Eighth Amendment’s text or history allows prisoners to demand whatever medical interventions they desire. Nor does anything in its text or history privilege the views of medical interest groups above policymakers’ reasonable medical judgments.”

Carr is joined in filing this brief by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Find a copy of the brief here .