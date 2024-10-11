October 11 - County Clerks Begin Mailing Ballots for the 2024 General Election

State of Colorado













News Release











Media contacts

303-860-6903

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov

Denver, October 11, 2024 - Starting today, Colorado County Clerks may begin mailing ballots to active voters for the November 5, 2024 General Election.

“Today is the first day that ballots can be mailed to all active voters,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “I encourage every Coloradan to register to vote or update their registration to make their voice heard in our state and country’s future.”

County Clerks must mail ballots by Friday, October 18 to active voters for the General Election.

Coloradans can still register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through October 28 in order to receive a ballot in the mail. After that, Coloradans can still register to vote and vote in person at a voting center until 7:00 PM on Election Day.

Important information for Colorado voters: