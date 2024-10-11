October 11 - County Clerks Begin Mailing Ballots for the 2024 General Election
State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290
Jena Griswold
Secretary of State
Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State
News Release
State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290
Jena Griswold
Secretary of State
Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State
Media contacts
303-860-6903
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov
Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov
Denver, October 11, 2024 - Starting today, Colorado County Clerks may begin mailing ballots to active voters for the November 5, 2024 General Election.
“Today is the first day that ballots can be mailed to all active voters,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “I encourage every Coloradan to register to vote or update their registration to make their voice heard in our state and country’s future.”
County Clerks must mail ballots by Friday, October 18 to active voters for the General Election.
Coloradans can still register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through October 28 in order to receive a ballot in the mail. After that, Coloradans can still register to vote and vote in person at a voting center until 7:00 PM on Election Day.
Important information for Colorado voters:
- Coloradans should always use trusted sources when searching for information on elections. Information from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is distributed via ColoradoSOS.gov or GoVoteColorado.gov.
- All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from when it is sent to when it is counted using BallotTrax.
- Eligible voters who wish to mail back their voted ballot should do so on or before October 28 to ensure it is received by their county election official by November 5 at 7:00 PM.
- Beginning October 29, voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.
- In-person voting on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, will be available from 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM.
- This year, 365 voting centers and 433 drop boxes will be available for voters by October 21. Voters can look up their locations, opening date, and hours at GoVoteColorado.gov.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.