Their Majesties The King and Queen of Sweden will pay a State Visit to Singapore on 19–21 November 2024 at the invitation of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam of the Republic of Singapore.

The Swedish Government will be represented by ministers and state secretaries. Around 40 Swedish companies, authorities, educational institutions and other organisations are included in the business delegation that Business Sweden is arranging on behalf of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

The State Visit aims to cement and develop the good relations between Sweden and Singapore and strengthen economic and political ties, focusing on trade, innovation, investment and the green transition.

Singapore is ranked as one of the world’s most open and business-friendly economies. The favourable geographical location has allowed the country to become a global hub for international trade and transport. Singapore is also a world-leading financial centre. Sweden and Singapore have excellent political relations and there is a consensus on the importance of a rules-based world order and free trade. More than 300 Swedish companies are located in Singapore and trade exchange is extensive. The Visit provides an opportunity to further enhance business and research cooperation in several areas and to develop security policy dialogue.

This is the first State Visit between Sweden and Singapore. His Majesty The King however has attended other official visits to Singapore in 1982 and 1991. The countries’ exchange of visits at ministerial level is also significant.

Further information about the participants and agenda will be published closer to the date of the Visit.

Swedish media representatives interested in covering the Visit on-site are welcome to contact Boel Lindbergh via email (see contact details below).