Sweden’s development assistance for health 2023

SWEDEN, October 11 - Sweden’s development assistance for health amounted to approximately

SEK 5.7 billion in 2023, accounting for 10.4 per cent of Sweden’s total

development assistance, excluding deductions for asylum costs. Approximately SEK 3.4 billion (equivalent to 61 per cent) of this was channelled via the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. The remaining funds, just over SEK 2.2 billion (corresponding to 39 per cent), were channelled via Sida’s bilateral, regional and global strategies.

The total amount of development assistance for health has varied over the years. In 2020–2021, it was record high in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Percentage-wise, total development assistance for health in 2023 decreased slightly compared to pre-pandemic levels. During the period 2019–2023, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs managed a larger financial share of Sweden’s development assistance for health than Sida.