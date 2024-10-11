Sweden’s development assistance for global health and SRHR makes a difference and saves lives

Sweden is an active force for child and maternal care, sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) and other health care around the world. Support to health care in Ukraine, access to SRHR, and fundamental health and vaccination campaigns are important focus areas. Cooperation with civil society is also being strengthened. The annual development assistance for health report, published today, 11 October, outlines all of this and much more.

“Investments in global health lead to a safer and healthier world, in which more people are given the conditions to live and shape their own prosperity. Sweden’s broad efforts for global health and SRHR are often critical – not least operations to get vaccines and medicines to those most in need, but also our efforts to strengthen health and medical care in low- and middle-income countries,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa.

Last year, Sweden’s development assistance for health totalled approximately SEK 5.7 billion. The annual development assistance for health report outlines Sweden’s overall support to global health and SRHR. It has been published every year since 2012 and is based on statistics from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida).

In 2023, bilateral health assistance to Ukraine increased, helping to ensure access to basic and life-saving care – an area that has been hard-hit following Russia’s full-scale invasion. The Government’s drive to support civil society organisations has contributed to preventive measures in low- and middle-income countries, including against sexual and gender-based violence.