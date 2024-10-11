Government signs letter in support of UN Secretary-General's mandate

SWEDEN, October 11 - The UN and the Secretary-General need to be given full opportunity to operate and fulfil their mandate in all countries, including conflict mediation and humanitarian assistance. Although the Government recognises several shortcomings in the UN’s ability to resolve the major conflicts of our time, Sweden stands up for the UN’s mandate and the institution of Secretary-General, which needs the possibility to also operate in other difficult conflicts and crises, such as Ukraine, Sudan and Myanmar.

The letter was signed by around one hundred other countries, including a majority of EU Member States. At the same time, the Government wants to emphasise that several of the signatories differ in important respects from the universal democratic values on which the UN Charter is based. Many of these signatories violate human rights, lack democratic values and, unlike Sweden, do not stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorist organisations and other actors that threaten the country’s existence. Sweden’s signature does not legitimise the letter’s co-signatories. Rather, it signals our support for the UN and the rules-based international order.

The Swedish Government continues to take a clear stance for Israel’s self-evident right to defend itself in accordance with international law, and demands an immediate and unconditional release of the remaining hostages held in Gaza.