Jodensavanne Archaeology Volunteer Project successfully completed

From 23 to 28 September 2024, the Jodensavanne Foundation organized an archaeology volunteer project at the Jodensavanne Archaeological Site, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2023. The Foundation organized this volunteer project for the second consecutive year under the coordination of Sushmeeta Ganesh, a junior archaeologist. Nineteen participants between 12 and 70 years old participated in this year's activity, four of whom were youngsters from the neighbouring Indigenous village of Redi Doti. The project was funded by the Dutch Embassy in Paramaribo, Suriname.

The aim of the volunteer project was to raise public awareness in general, and of the volunteers in particular, for the conservation, promotion and protection of this UNESCO World Heritage Site, by carrying out an archaeological excavation, and maintenance and conservation activities.

Two young volunteers from Redi Doti village sifting excavated earth in search of artifacts ©Jodensavanne Foundation

In the following days, maintenance and conservation work was carried out in three historic cemeteries of the Jodensavanne Archaeological Site, namely the Old Jewish Cemetery (Beth Haim Velho) near the mouth of the Cassipora Creek, and the Creole Cemetery and the Beth Haim of Jodensavanne.