ONE BRAND: A Decade in the Making – A Journey of Unity and Impact Where Two Become One

President Reginald Trent, CEO, BRAGGS GROUP, Co-Founder, ONE BRAND Clothing Company Ebru Cartilli, President, Cartilli Corporation & Co-Founder, ONE BRAND Clothing Company

[Interview with Designers and Co-Founders Ebru Cartilli and Reginald Trent Braggs of ONE BRAND and BRAGGS® - Cartilli®] Introduction:

BRAGGS® - Cartilli® are two luxury brands built on family and built for families. As we come together united as a family, it is a very special thing to be a part of a brand that unites all as family.” — President Reginald Trent, Co-Founder, ONE BRAND

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than a decade of planning and development, Ebru Cartilli and Reginald Trent Braggs , the visionary duo behind BRAGGS GROUP, are on the brink of launching ONE BRAND —a high impact fashion company unlike any other. But their work doesn't stop there. With a portfolio that includes BRAGGS FAMILY GROUP, BRAGGS MEDIA GROUP, CARTILLI CORPORATION, and amid recent wave of strategic partnerships, the two founders are making an international splash well before their formal arrival in Los Angeles.Q: President Braggs, You’ve been developing ONE BRAND for over 10 years. How does it feel to finally be here?Reginald Trent Braggs:It’s been an incredible journey to get to this point, and honestly, the excitement is still sinking in. Over the years, we’ve had the privilege of living all over the world—Ebru, The Kingdom of Denmark, myself born in Los Angeles, and traveling the globe due to my father’s military diplomatic career. It feels like all those experiences led us to this moment. We’re launching ONE BRAND, and this isn’t just a company to us—it’s the birth of what we, and all of creation have been waiting, wanting and yearning for. ONE BRAND is a reminder that we are all one.The pace has been unbelievable. Between the recent partnerships with Change and others soon to be announced, as well as the global community that’s rallied behind us, we know that we are at the center of something much bigger than ourselves. Businesses and people from all over the world have reached out, on stand-by to support the mission and vision of ONE BRAND. It’s truly humbling.Q: President Cartilli, Can you share a little about your backgrounds and what brought you to fashion?Ebru Cartilli:I’m from The Kingdom of Denmark, arguably the world's happiest country. Growing up in such a peaceful and community-oriented place gave me a strong foundation, but my passion for fashion really took shape as a child when I visited Paris. Professor Robert Bettan—who wasn’t even from my class—took an early chance on me, selecting me for a special opportunity, recognizing not only my energy but also my natural sense of style and refinement. That moment in Paris was the first sign that fashion would be a part of my life's path, driven by a passion I had yet to fully realize.I later pursued my Bachelors degree in Shanghai, where I truly discovered my love for fashion design. That experience supported my growth across our many businesses, including CARTILLI CORPORATION, and ultimately led to the creation of ONE BRAND. Fashion isn’t just about clothing—it’s about expression, connection, and making an impact. It’s been amazing to see how everything came together through our international experiences.Q: Sir, having lived all over the world, how has your background influenced your approach to business?Reginald Trent Braggs:Growing up as the son of a military diplomat, I’ve had the opportunity to live in places as diverse as The Kingdom of Bahrain, Mexico, and north, east, south west of The U.S., but Los Angeles is where I was born. I have loved everywhere I have been and consider each place home. Living in so many cultures shaped my understanding of how connected we all are. That’s a big part of what we want to communicate with ONE BRAND—oneness. No matter where you are in the world, we are all part of the same collective energy, and what we do affects each other.A key statement of our mantra at ONE BRAND—"As we want for ourselves, we want for others"—comes from that understanding. This brand is about elevating humanity, not just through fashion but through the impact we can have on the planet. The partnerships we’ve built, like with Change for charitable donations and EcoEnclose for sustainable packaging, are all part of that broader mission to create something meaningful and lasting.Q: Madam, There’s been talk about a recent life rights agreement. Can you tell us more about that?Ebru Cartilli:Yes! There’s been a lot of buzz lately. We recently signed a life rights agreement for a potential media project, which was leaked anonymously, adding to the excitement. While we can’t share too many details just yet, the project will shine a light on our personal and business journey—showcasing not just the launch of ONE BRAND, but our entire portfolio under BRAGGS GROUP and CARTILLI CORPORATION to explore our world as both a family office and a family.We’re always focused on being present in the now—enjoying the moments, embracing the journey. So while the media attention has been thrilling, we’re grounded in experiencing this reality with gratitude and mindfulness. Life is beautiful when you can truly enjoy each moment by each step.Conclusion:As the world eagerly awaits the official launch of ONE BRAND, it’s clear that this is more than just a fashion brand—it’s a culture and a movement. With over a decade of development, international experience, and a foundation of service, Ebru Cartilli and Reginald Trent Braggs are poised to make waves in the fashion industry and beyond. Their story is one of oneness, unity, and the belief that humans and the Earth can reach their full potential.About BRAGGS GROUPFounded by Reginald Trent Braggs and Ebru Cartilli, BRAGGS FAMILY GROUP has a legacy rooted in service—a tradition passed down through generations. The Braggs and Cartilli families have always been dedicated to making a positive impact, whether through real estate, hospitality, or their latest venture, ONE BRAND. Their goal is to continue their family’s tradition of service through business endeavors that uplift and unite all communities.About ONE BRANDONE BRAND is an impact company co-founded by Reginald Trent Braggs and Ebru Cartilli. With a vision of seeing everyone and all of Earth reaching its full potential, ONE is reminding humanity of our connection to self, each other, and our planet. ONE is raising humanity by raising awareness. ONE gives 50% of every transaction to your charity of choice. We Are One.

