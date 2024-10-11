Learn to make rope and soap substitute from plants at free MDC course Oct. 23, 24

Body

CLINTON, Mo. – The environment around us is full of useful things. Knowing how to turn natural materials into tools is a beneficial skill for anyone who enjoys the outdoors. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting multiple sessions of an introductory class on making soap and rope from native plants.

Classes are scheduled from 10 – 11 a.m. and 12 – 1 p.m. on both Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Lost Valley Hatchery and Thursday, Oct. 24 at MDC’s Clinton office. Registration is required. Participants only need to sign up for one of the four available time slots.

In this class, participants will learn how to create cordage, or rope, as well as how to create a soap substitute from plants. Conservation Educator Ginger Miller will instruct the class on what qualities makes a plant a good choice for cordage. Miller will also take participants through transforming plants such as dogbane and yucca into functional tools.

"Since prehistoric times, rope has been used for hunting, carrying, lifting, fastening, pulling and climbing,” said Miller. “Come learn which plants around you are useful in making rope."

Time and weather permitting, participants will go outside to gather and prepare plant material to take home for future rope making. They should dress for working outside in tall grasses and getting their hands dirty.

Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Lost Valley Hatchery

Sign up for the 10 – 11 a.m. session at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/204042

Sign up for the 12 – 1 p.m. session at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/204043

Thursday, Oct. 24 at MDC’s Clinton office

Sign up for the 10 – 11 a.m. session at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/204044

Sign up for the 12 – 1 p.m. session at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/204045

Lost Valley Hatchery is located at 28232 Hatchery Ave. in Warsaw. MDC’s Clinton office is located at 2010 S 2nd St. in Clinton. For questions, contact Ginger Miller at ginger.miller@mdc.mo.gov.