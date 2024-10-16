Experior Financial Group Recognized by Great Place To Work® on Certification Nation Day

Experior Financial Group Certified Great Place To Work®

We work hard to create a culture of excellence at Experior Financial Group. We are excited to showcase our amazing employees and everything they do to serve our agents and give back to the community” — Jamie Prickett, CEO & Co-founder

GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experior Financial Group is delighted to join the nationwide celebration of Certification Nation Day on October 16. This significant day, designated by Great Place To Work, recognizes and honors companies dedicated to fostering exceptional workplace environments. As a proud member of the Great Place to Work-Certified™ community, Experior Financial Group reaffirms its commitment to creating a positive and welcoming workplace for all employees.“We work hard to create a culture of excellence at Experior Financial Group,” says Jamie Prickett, CEO & Co-founder of Experior Financial Group. "We are excited to showcase our amazing employees and everything they do to serve our agents and give back to the community. Experior Financial Group is honored to be part of Certification Nation Day alongside so many other amazing organizations.”Great Place To Workis the global authority on workplace culture, recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike for identifying outstanding employee experiences.“Certified companies put employees first,” says Michael C. Bush, Chief Executive Officer at Great Place To Work. “Thriving employees increase revenue, profit and provide market-leading customer experiences. I hope that Certification Nation Day can inspire other executives to create and sustain employee-first cultures.”It’s important to honor all the work that goes into creating a Certified company. “Certification Nation Day is a time to honor and celebrate what makes your company great,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. “Come together, unite, and elevate your company culture as you celebrate your people, your culture and your customers.”Experior Financial Group offers a range of attractive perks to its employees, including hybrid work-from-home positions for many head office roles and providing all necessary equipment to ensure a seamless and productive work experience. As part of being committed to fostering a supportive and engaging workplace culture, we celebrate employee birthdays with personal gifts and extend this gesture to the children of staff members under 18. Birthdays and milestones are also acknowledged and celebrated in our Teams channel, where colleagues can share their well-wishes and feel connected. Additionally, our office kitchen is fully stocked to provide breakfast, lunch, coffee, and snacks for our in-office staff ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable work environment.According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.WE’RE HIRING! Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://experiorfinancial.com/head-office-careers/ About Experior Financial GroupExperior Financial Group is a leading financial services company dedicated to providing exceptional financial solutions to individuals and businesses. Our mission is to empower our clients with the knowledge and tools they need to achieve financial success. We pride ourselves on our commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation.About Great Place To Work Certification™Great Place to WorkCertification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.About Great Place To WorkGreat Place To Workis the global authority on workplace culture. Our mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. We give leaders and organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently and overwhelmingly positive employee experience, fostering cultures that are proven to drive business, improve lives, and better society. Our recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Our proprietary methodology and platform enable organizations to truly capture, analyze, and understand the experience of all employees. Our groundbreaking research empowers organizations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Our coaches, content, and community connect the boldest leaders, ideas, and innovations in employee experience. Since 1992, our Certification™, Best Workplaces™ Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world. Learn more at greatplacetowork.ca and on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

