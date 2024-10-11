Orleans Body Contouring Group Introduces EON®: A Smarter Body Contouring Experience

Orleans Body Contouring with the EON Device

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orleans Body Contouring Group is excited to announce that they now specialize in EON® body contouring treatments; the world’s first FDA-cleared robotic touchless laser device for subcutaneous fat reduction.The EONlaser technology will allow Orleans Body Contouring to offer patients in New Orleans and the surrounding areas a non-invasive body contouring treatment that permanently eliminates fat cells without the downtime of a surgical procedure. EONtreatments are ideal for clients trying to target those stubborn areas of fat that diet and exercise cannot improve and have a high patient satisfaction rate.EONis a 1064nm laser that’s currently FDA-cleared for flanks, full abdomen, back, and thighs and is backed by years of research and industry-leading scientists and doctors. With its state-of-the-art robotic precision, EONcan simultaneously deliver laser energy and cooling for a more comfortable body contouring treatment experience without post-treatment care or downtime.The device is designed with touchless, autonomous technology that maps the patient's topography for personalized treatments. The device utilizes over 40 safety sensors for advanced patient safety, including skin proximity and temperature detection. EONheats adipose tissue to a temperature of approximately 123.8° F, inducing cell death or apoptosis. The state-of-the-art jet impingement cooling system maintains the external skin temperature to around 103.1°F for a comfortable patient experience.Who is a good candidate for EONAnyone looking to permanently reduce stubborn fat in the upper / lower abdomen, flanks, back, or thighs.People looking for a non-invasive solution for body sculpting that doesn’t interrupt their normal daily schedule.Manageable BMI of 30 or lessNo contraindications and precautions acknowledgedPeople able to “pinch an inch” in the treatment areaProvider studies show that patients experienced a 21.6 - 25 percent average fat reduction after a single 60-minute abdominal treatment, while some people lost as much as 40 percent.“We are excited to introduce the EON laser device, a groundbreaking innovation in non-invasive treatments that helps you reach your body goals. Using cutting-edge technology, it can reduce up to 25% of stubborn fat, giving you a smoother, more contoured look. At Orleans Body Contouring, we believe confidence comes from looking and feeling your best. The EONlaser offers a safe and effective way to address areas that diet and exercise alone may not fully target. With no downtime needed, you can enjoy transformative results without interrupting your daily life. Located in the heart of the French Quarter, just steps from the Napoleon House, Orleans Body Contouring invites you to schedule a consultation and learn how the EON laser can help you achieve greater confidence and a refreshed, revitalized you," said Christian Amedee, founder and CEO of Orleans Body Contouring.For more information about Orleans Body Contouring Group and to book an EONconsultation, visit their website at https://orleansbodycontouring.com/ or call (504) 481-8222.About Orleans Body Contouring:At Orleans Body Contouring, we specialize in cutting-edge body contouring treatments powered by the revolutionary EONlaser system. During your EONsession, our expert team meticulously monitors and adjusts parameters in response to your body’s unique contours and conditions.Join the majority of our clients who are eager to return for additional treatments, experiencing firsthand the reliability and effectiveness of EON. Step into the future of body contouring at Orleans Body Contouring with EON—where innovation meets artistry to deliver transformative results you can rely on.

