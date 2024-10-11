Global economic engagement in the Indo-Pacific focus of OSCE Asian Partners for Co-operation Group Meeting

On 11 October 2024, North Macedonia, as Chair of the Asian Partners for Co-operation Group, organized the fourth OSCE Asian Partners for Co-operation Group meeting in collaboration with Australia. This meeting centered on the theme "Global Economic Engagement in the Indo-Pacific for Peace, Prosperity, and Security."

The meeting gathered representatives from OSCE participating States and Asian Partners for Co-operation, who emphasized the growing importance of economic security in the Indo-Pacific region and its role in reinforcing global peace and stability. Opening remarks were delivered by Ms. Adelina Marku, Deputy Chief of Mission of North Macedonia to the OSCE, H.E. Ambassador Ian Biggs, Permanent Representative of Australia to International Organization’s in Vienna, Ms. Elizabeth Abela Hampel, Representative of the OSCE Chairpersonship and Mr. Ralf Ernst, Deputy Co-ordinator/Head for Economic Activities, of the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities.

The thematic discussion, moderated by H.E. Ambassador Florian Raunig, Permanent Representative of Austria to the OSCE, focused on how economic engagement on trade and governance in the Indo-Pacific can enhance regional and global peace, and the economic security of the interconnected OSCE and Indo-Pacific regions.

Contributions included insights from Professor Shiro Armstrong, Director of the Australia-Japan Research Centre at the Australian National University, Ms. Chanunya Bandhukul, Executive Director Bureau of America, Pacific and International Organizations Department of Trade Negotiations at the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, Ms. Lina Viltrakiene, Counsellor of the External Economic Relations and Economic Security Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania, and Mr. Greg Malkoun, Director, Countering Foreign Interference and Foreign Arrangements Scheme Outreach Section at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia, , who discussed the challenges and opportunities in strengthening economic resilience and supply chain diversification in an increasingly interconnected global economy.

Participants in the OSCE Asian Partners for Co-operation Group meeting reaffirmed the need for continued co-operation between OSCE participating States and Asian Partners, to share best practices and develop joint strategies for economic resilience, thus advancing the OSCE’s comprehensive approach to security.