Free Webinars, Shred Events to Help Protect Your Data During Cybersecurity Awareness Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Cybersecurity can be intimidating. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is here to remind you that there are simple, effective ways to protect your personal data. October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month and SCDCA will hold three free webinars to help you improve your cyber safety and avoid online scams as well as two webinars to help educate businesses about protecting private information. Four key cybersecurity topics will be covered across the entire month: multi-factor authentication, strong passwords and password managers, updating software and phishing. There will also be three free events for consumers to shred their sensitive documents.

Webinars for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

To register for a specific webinar, click the title links below:

Free Shred Events

SCDCA will partner with Shred360 to offer the following free events:

Monday, October 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – North Charleston Coliseum, Parking Lot A, 5001 Coliseum Dr, North Charleston, SC 29418

Thursday, October 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Shandon Baptist Church, Back of the Parking Lot, 5250 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29206

Tuesday, October 29 from Noon to 3 p.m. – Anderson County Senior Citizens Program, McCants Community Campus, 101 South Fant Street, Suite A, Anderson SC 18511

To shred your sensitive documents in a timely manner, the shred event is set up as a drive-through. Attendees are encouraged to stay in their vehicles and are limited to (3) three boxes (copy paper box or smaller) or (3) three bags (kitchen trash bag or smaller) per vehicle. There is no need to remove binder clips, paper clips, staples, rubber bands or CDs/DVDs prior to shredding.

All webinars and shred events are free to attend. Download SCDCA’s “Cybersecurity Basics (PDF)” flyer or request physical copies by filling out the Brochure Order Form. Follow SCDCA’s Facebook and X accounts for cybersecurity tips throughout October.

About SCDCA

Established in 1974, DCA has nearly fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.

###