Tellusant, Inc. Welcomes Daniel Amaro Garcia as Commercial Director Mexico

We have seen much success in Mexico. This new position allows us to build on this and to solidify our presence in the market.” — Philip Burgin-Young, CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daniel Amaro joins Tellusant, Inc. in its Mexico City office. He is an experienced commercial leader and business developer.Daniel is now in charge of developing our client footprint is Mexico, with secondary responsibilities in Central America, and the Andean region. He will also be a liaison with U.S. companies' Latin American activities.He reports to Tellusant's Chief Commercial Officer Carlos Alzate in Bogota, with a dotted line to Francisco Maciel, our Mexico Country Manager based in Mexico City, and our Chief Executive Officer Philip Burgin-Young in Boston.Daniel has vast experience from both large and small companies, such as Qualcomm, Honda, Mercer, Michael Page, and Multiplica Talent. He has served as National Sales Leader, Business Development Leader, Regional Sales Manager, and more. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Commercial Relations from Instituto Politécnico Nacional.Daniel Amaro reflects on the new role: "I am thrilled to join Tellusant. The company has a leading-edge collection of products and services that are unique in the world. I view the Mexican market as the perfect place to deploy those offerings; especially TelluBase, PoluSim, and PACE, as well as consulting services with a focus on the Strategy Audit method. I also look forward to collaborating with our strategic partner Berumen y Asocados."Carlos Alzate, Chief Commercial Officer, says: "This is a great day for Tellusant. We have conducted an exhaustive search for this role and Daniel fits our requirements perfectly. I look forward to working with him.We now cover Latin America through Mexico, Central America, and the Andean region. Our leaders have worked on the ground in all Latin American countries except Bolivia and Cuba. We clearly have much to offer the prospective client base."As country manager in Mexico, Francisco Maciel has played the lead role in searching for and hiring our new Commercial Director. He offers: "It has been an intense process to get to this point. Daniel is the ideal person for the position and I much look forward to our collaboration.I started working with Tellusant principals in 2007 and this is a major step toward expanding our Mexican footprint; going from project work, to having a development office, to becoming a subsidiary with a full value chain."Finally, Philip Burgin-Young adds: "We have seen much success in Mexico. This new position allows us to build on this and to solidify our presence in the market.The quality of the Mexican workforce, the strong work ethic, and the proximity to the United States, indicate that Mexico will continue to grow rapidly. On a personal note, I have worked around the country, and I see opportunities every day."𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗧𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗨𝗦𝗔𝗡𝗧Tellusant, based in Boston, Massachusetts, with offices in Mexico City and Bogota, is the world’s leading company in managed services for strategic planning and adjacent functions. The company was founded in 2020 with a bold vision: to transform global corporate decision-making using scientific approaches to tackle management issues.Its founders are uniquely qualified to achieve this, bringing strong top management connections, extensive global market expertise, and building cutting-edge intellectual property.Today, the vision is becoming a reality. Tellusant offers a range of cloud-based products including PoluSim, TelluBase, and PACE (Pricing Aligned with Consumer Economics). It serves clients around the world and has earned an outstanding reputation in the corporate sector.𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗧𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗨𝗦𝗔𝗡𝗧 𝗠𝗘𝗫𝗜𝗖𝗢Tellusant opened a Mexico City office in 2022 under the leadership of Francisco Maciel. It serves as the product development office of the company. In addition, the office supports the commercial activities driven from Boston and Bogota.Based on this experience, we see a major opportunity to expand our client base in Mexico. We already have a solid set of clients and anticipate continued high demand for our services. This includes FMCG, other consumer goods, telecom, financial services, and other industries.----------------------

