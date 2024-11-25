Tellusant, Inc. Releases Semi-Annual Data Update of Its TelluBase Product

TelluBase – The Subnational Consumer Classes Hub Shane Ezepik - Analytics Product Manager

TelluBase contains consumer classes, socioeconomic, economic, and demographic data for 218 countries, 2,600 cities and 2,500 subdivisions, 2000–2050.

Once again, we have taken fragmented data and created a coherent whole that is comparable between geographies and over time.” — Shane Ezepik

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tellusant today released the November 2024 update of TelluBase. This is the fifth major update.The update incorporates new global data such as the International Monetary Fund's October 2024 country forecasts, the US government's Economic Research Service's long-term economic growth forecasts, the United Nation's 2024 edition of World Population Prospects demographic data.It also incorporates new subnational data from dozens of country censuses as well subnational data sourced from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, Eurostat, Radboud University, and various national data sources.There are some definitional changes in TelluBase. We have expanded Thailand from 5 to 77 subdivisions. Nepal, Kazakhstan, and Mali expanded their subdivisions (5 to 7, 17 to 20, 9 to 11, respectively). Trinidad and Tobago and Central African Republic changed subdivision borders (with minimal impact on data). Azerbaijan and Armenia have changed subdivisions following the war in 2023. Bosnia and Herzegovina now has more logical subdivision boundaries.Further, Tellusant has developed a robust algorithm for changing the relationship between purchasing power parity dollars and market exchange rate dollars (PPP/USD ratio). No other institution has this (notably IMF and World Bank), which leads to major errors in the long run.𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗧𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗨𝗕𝗔𝗦𝗘TelluBase is the external information hub every company and organization needs. It is the only database in world that breaks down consumer groups by classes and age level across countries, cities, subnational divisions, and years.TelluBase is best used in combination with product or category data. By econometrically combining, for example, third party category or brand sales with TelluBase's size of the middle class, one can quickly assess where the opportunities are; how they will change over time; and how they compare between countries or cities. Tellusant's academic paper " Where In the World Is the Market? " shares some of the techniques.This unique database allows users to understand and quantify consumer economics at a granular level beyond what is possible today. The user is assisted by Ask TelluBase, an AI module that answers questions using TelluBase data.With TelluBase your perspective on the world will change forever. It is truly the world as no one has seen it before.TelluBase stems from an initiative started in 1992 by Dr. Staffan Canback (our executive chair). Over the years, the database has been enhanced from national to subnational data; from historical perspective to forward looking; from static dataset to interactive web-based interface, and much more.𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗧𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗨𝗦𝗔𝗡𝗧Tellusant, based in Boston, Massachusetts, with offices in Mexico City and Bogota, is the world’s leading company in managed services for strategic planning and adjacent functions. The company was founded in 2020 with a bold vision: to transform global corporate decision-making using scientific approaches to tackle management issues.Its founders are uniquely qualified to achieve this, bringing strong top management connections, extensive global market expertise, and building cutting-edge intellectual property.Today, the vision is becoming a reality. Tellusant offers a range of cloud-based products including PoluSim, TelluBase, and PACE (Pricing Aligned with Consumer Economics). It serves clients around the world and has earned an outstanding reputation in the corporate sector.----------------------

A Quick Tour of TelluBase — The Subnational Consumer Information Hub

