Railroad Crossing Closure Scheduled for S.D. Highway 46 near Beresford

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024

Contact:

Greg Rothschadl, Kevin Heiman, or Brian Wenisch at 605-668-2929

BERESFORD, S.D. – On Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, the railroad crossing on S.D. Highway 46 north of the Big Sioux River will be closed for the replacement of the crossing surface. The crossing replacement is anticipated to be complete on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. The railroad crossing on Highway 46 will be reopened when the work is completed.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to the signed detour route on S.D. Highway 11, Union County Highway 12 (299th Street), and Highway 46. Access to residences and properties adjacent to the project will be maintained for local traffic.

The crossing is being replaced in conjunction with the Highway 46 reconstruction project. The prime contractor for the $24.9 million project is Foothills Contracting of Webster, SD. The overall completion date for this multi-year project is November 2025.

Construction Project Page: Find the latest information, including project detour routes, at https://dot.sd.gov/hwy46-beresford-pcn-04jf.

Construction Text Alert Option: For updates on major traffic changes during the project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, text “BERESFORD46” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-