SUREIFY PROMOTES BRYAN PADGETTE TO CHIEF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

Bryan Padgette

Sureify, a leading digital technology provider for the life insurance & annuity industry, announces the promotion of Bryan Padgette to the position of CBDO

SAN JOSE , CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sureify , a leading digital technology provider for the life insurance & annuity industry, announces the promotion of Bryan Padgette to the position of Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO). In this pivotal role, Padgette will oversee strategic partnerships, drive new growth initiatives, and lead the company’s global business development efforts as Sureify continues to revolutionize the insurance industry with its innovative SaaS products and platform.Padgette’s new role will include supporting existing life and annuity carriers to ensure their success on current and future transformation projects. Additionally, because of Sureify’s expanded platform, Padgette will increase Sureify’s focus on bringing industry system integrators (SIs) together with carriers to build important partnerships. Ultimately, in this position, Padgette will enable Sureify to give more attention to these partners and continue to grow relationships that support Sureify’s vision for modernization and growth in the industry.Since joining Sureify in 2016, Padgette has played an instrumental role in running the revenue teams, expanding our market presence, securing significant partnerships, and contributing to eight consecutive years of year-over-year revenue growth. With a wealth of experience in business strategy, market expansion, and leadership, he brings valuable expertise that aligns with Sureify’s mission to modernize the life insurance ecosystem.“Bryan has been a driving force in Sureify’s ascension, and he is perfect to take on this new business development role,” said Dustin Yoder, Sureify founder and CEO. “He understands the life insurance industry and the technical challenges they face better than anyone, and his network in the industry is second to none. We are excited to see where Bryan takes Sureify as he steps into this new position.”"Sureify is at an exciting point of growth, and I am eager to help build on our history of successful integrations," Padgette offered. "This shift of insurers toward digital represents a unique strategic opportunity to expand our reach, collaborate with our partners, and introduce solutions to life and annuity carriers, agents, and policyholders. It is a challenge I embrace because our capabilities can truly reshape the delivery of life insurance policies and experiences."Padgette’s new role will be central to ensuring Sureify’s continuing expansion. He will be responsible for building on the company’s reputation as an industry leader in digital transformation for insurance providers.About SureifyAt Sureify, we are transforming the life insurance and annuity industry with our cutting-edge suite of products. Our Lifetime suite empowers carriers to thrive in the ever-changing technology landscape. Sureify’s comprehensive suite of solutions (LifetimeACQUIRE, LifetimeAGENT, LifetimeENGAGE, LifetimeSERVICE, and CoreCONNECT) seamlessly facilitates connections between carriers and their agents and consumers, providing digital experiences that not only exceed expectations but also redefine how policyholders are acquired, serviced, and engaged throughout the entire lifetime of a policy. We are dedicated to continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative thinking, approaches, and solutions that enable carriers to stay ahead of the competition and deliver unparalleled agent and customer experiences. Learn more at www.sureify.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.