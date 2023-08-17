Sureify Partners With FreeWill To Broaden Access To Estate Planning Products For Clients Of Top Life Insurance Carriers

About

At Sureify, we are transforming the life insurance and annuity industry with our cutting-edge suite of products. Our Lifetime suite empowers carriers to thrive in the ever-changing technology landscape. Sureify’s comprehensive suite of solutions (LifetimeACQUIRE, LifetimeAGENT, LifetimeENGAGE, LifetimeSERVICE, and CoreCONNECT) seamlessly facilitates connections between carriers and their agents and consumers, providing digital experiences that not only exceed expectations but also redefine how policyholders are acquired, serviced, and engaged throughout the entire lifetime of a policy. We are dedicated to continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative thinking, approaches, and solutions that enable carriers to stay ahead of the competition and deliver unparalleled agent and customer experiences.

https://www.sureify.com/