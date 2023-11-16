SUREIFY, STATE FARM TO SUPPLEMENT LIFE INSURANCE OFFERINGS
Companies will offer physical, mental and financial health enhancements to policyholders through a digital app
Sureify, a visionary insurtech leader known for empowering the digital capabilities of the life & annuity industry, has collaborated with insurer State Farm® for its recent release of digital tools designed to bolster policyholder well-being. The State Farm Life Enhanced® program now offers a breadth of programs aimed at engaging users in activities that could improve their overall wellness in exchange for rewards.
— Kelly Dudley
The Life Enhanced app complements State Farm life insurance with technology designed to guide and motivate policyholders. The mobile app allows users to set goals and learn about wellness topics furthering the ability to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle. The tools are accessible via smartphone and can leverage user data points from their wearable devices and other lifestyle apps.
Through newly launched capabilities from Wellthy and FreeWill, Life Enhanced introduced the ability to support long-term financial health through estate planning. Lantern, an end-of-life planning tool from Wellthy, offers step-by-step guidance to the activities and considerations pertaining to the last stages of life. And FreeWill offers State Farm customers online will and estate planning documents, with additional assistance when donating to a charitable organization as part of end-of-life wishes.
“State Farm has a long history of going above and beyond to make life insurance available and accessible,” said Kelly Dudley, Sureify’s Chief of Staff . “Now, we are thrilled to see them taking the next steps into the future by offering tools that can literally make life better. Policyholders that take advantage of this easy-to-use app are going to love it.”
Sureify and State Farm both acknowledge that the future growth of the life insurance & annuity industry will revolve around supporting policyholders on their wellness and financial journeys, and both organizations say they are excited about the possibilities yet to come.
About Sureify
At Sureify, we are transforming the life insurance and annuity industry with our cutting-edge suite of products. Our Lifetime suite empowers carriers to thrive in the ever-changing technology landscape. Sureify’s comprehensive suite of solutions (LifetimeACQUIRE, LifetimeAGENT, LifetimeENGAGE, LifetimeSERVICE, and CoreCONNECT) seamlessly facilitates connections between carriers and their agents and consumers, providing digital experiences that not only exceed expectations but also redefine how policyholders are acquired, serviced, and engaged throughout the entire lifetime of a policy. We are dedicated to continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative thinking, approaches, and solutions that enable carriers to stay ahead of the competition and deliver unparalleled agent and customer experiences. Learn more at www.sureify.com.
About State Farm
For over 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its more than 19,400 agents and 67,000 employees serve over 91 million policies and accounts – including auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is also available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 44 on the 2023 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.
