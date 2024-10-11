Gauteng Provincial Legislature on unlawful prevention of committee member from conducting oversight visit

Committee on infrastructure development expresses concern over unlawful prevention of committee member from conducting oversight visit

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Infrastructure Development expresses its deep concern regarding an incident which took place on Thursday, 9 October 2024 where an Alternate Member of the Committee was unlawfully prevented from conducting an unannounced oversight visit at the Khutsong South Clinic project in Carletonville by security personnel on site and officials of the Department of Health.

Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPLs) are empowered by the Constitution to carry out oversight responsibilities at various public facilities. The prevention of a Committee Member from fulfilling this duty is a direct violation of the Member’s Constitutional right as a public representative and undermines the oversight role of the Legislature in ensuring accountability and transparency especially in government infrastructure development projects and facilities.

This also extends to any member of the public who has the right to seek answers about any infrastructure development projects in their communities.

The Committee calls on the Leader of Government Business Honorable Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko to take immediate action against the officials involved in this incident and to put measures in place to ensure that such violations do not occur in future.

It is imperative that Members of the Committee are allowed to conduct their oversight duties without hindrance, especially in critical sectors like infrastructure development, where transparency and accountability are essential for the delivery of public services.

The Committee encourages MPLs to continue to exercise their Constitutional mandate and ensure that all government infrastructure development projects are conducted in accordance with the law, for the benefit of the public.

