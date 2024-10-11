Submit Release
"Chakra Tug-of-War with Kurama" Held at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato to Celebrate Naruto's Birthday

Volume 3 of the birthday celebrations recreate an iconic scene from the anime

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori has announced "Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival 2024", being held from Saturday, September 28th to Sunday, November 10th at its popular NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction, to celebrate Naruto's birthday on October 10th. The festival features five events in celebration of the character. Volume 3 recreated the iconic "Chakra Tug-of-War" between Kurama and Naruto from the anime in a special event held on Naruto's birthday, Thursday, October 10th.

■Overview: "Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival 2024" Volume 3
Date: Thursday, October 10th, 10:00 a.m.
Content: A tug-of-war game was held to open the “Konoha Gate”, the entrance gate, on the day of Naruto Uzumaki's birthday, October 10th (Thursday). A dramatic tug-of-war with the nine-tailed fox, Kurama, was stages, allowing visitors to relive the famous scene. Participants also received a Kurama mask as a gift.
Location: NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, within Nijigen no Mori
Price: Free (Separate entry tickets required)
Homepage：https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/
Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan (within Nijigen no Mori)
Inquiries: +81 (0)799-64-7061

©岸本斉史 スコット／集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ

Byron Russel
Pasona Group Inc.
+81 70-1267-1613
brussel@pasonagroup.co.jp
